SAFE Act enforcement emerges as key issue in Erie County sheriff race

"I want as many good people as possible to have guns so as they are not left undefended against the bad guys," she said, denying any suggestion her 2006 comments point to a lessening resolve to resist certain aspects of the SAFE Act.

"I never back down," she said. "I believe it's an unconstitutional mandate, I believe in the U.S. Constitution as it stands, and I don't believe the people in Albany should be making those decisions for us."

Garcia, meanwhile, has received a $2,500 donation from the 1791 Society. Panasuk said the group endorsed his aim to enforce the SAFE Act "as it pertains to criminal intent."

"The key is criminal misuse of firearms and not pursuing gun owners who have no criminal intent," he said. "He won't be out there looking for technical violations."

And Garcia told The News that while he sees no need to "subject law abiding citizens" to certain aspects of the law, he wants "the criminal element to answer."

"The 1791 Society is pro-Second Amendment, but they understand we can't have criminals carrying guns," he said, adding some parts of the SAFE Act remain unenforceable "because we just don't have the resources."

He differs from his opponent, he said, over how politics may shade their views.