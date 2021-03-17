Rod Watson: What to do with an alleged sexual harasser? There’s a party for that

The Republicans? They have no principles left. They used to care about the deficit, then ignored it for four years. They used to consider Russia the enemy, before trusting its president more than U.S. intelligence officials. They used to be the party of law and order, until inciting their backers to attack police on Jan 6.

In fact, there is no belief on which they haven’t sold out over the last four years – and none more so than “values.”

That will make it easy for state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy and other Republicans now calling for Cuomo’s head to quickly reverse course should he throw in his lot with them. After all, they’ve had a lot of practice flip-flopping.

It shouldn’t be that hard for Cuomo, either. With his desperate embrace of the GOP concoction of “cancel culture” as a defense, he’s already halfway there.

That defense, of course, is an insult to the seven – and counting – young women who have come forward with allegations of everything from sexually suggestive questioning to physical contact and possible assault. Could all of them possibly be lying? Or misinterpreting the intentions of the 63-year-old most powerful man in New York State, especially those who worked for him and were invited into rooms alone with him?