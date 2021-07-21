Rod Watson: Money talks – and says campaign funding is about more than ideology

If Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is singing the blues these days, it’s probably to the tune of “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out.”

While hefty contributions to him poured in prior to the June 22 Democratic primary, the latest campaign filings show them drying up after a shocking loss forced him to wage a long-shot write-in campaign to try to keep his job.

In fact, a look at has latest campaign filing with the state Board of Elections shows a dramatic demarcation line right around primary day for donations of $1,000 or more.

There was a buildup of generous contributions throughout much of June. Then came a dramatic spike right before primary day – as internal polls apparently warned of trouble – including several $5,000 contributions and $10,000 from hometown magnate Robert Rich. Then the precipitous drop-off followed once the results were in.

But the sudden closing of wallets now that Brown is the underdog does more than just reveal the fickleness of human nature.

It’s instructive because it also helps put the lie to the notion that big-money donors merely are expressing their support for a candidate’s governing philosophy – not trying to buy access.

Brown’s philosophy hasn’t changed.