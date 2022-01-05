Robert Pecoraro continues as North Tonawanda Council president

Robert E. Pecoraro was unanimously re-elected president of the North Tonawanda Common Council Tuesday night.

Pecoraro, a Republican who lost November's mayoral election to Democrat Austin J. Tylec, will serve his second consecutive year as leader of the all-Republican Council.

Niagara County's other city councils have new leaders.

In Niagara Falls, Republican John K. Spanbauer was unanimously chosen – except for his own abstention – to succeed Kenneth M. Tompkins as Council chairman. The Falls Council has three Republicans, one Democrat and one independent.

In Lockport, Paul M. Beakman Jr., the Council's only Democrat, was appointed Council president by Democratic Mayor Michelle M. Roman. In Lockport, the Council chief also is the deputy mayor.

City Clerk Paul K. Oates said the Lockport Council will change its meeting schedule this year. The business meetings, long held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, will move to the second and fourth Wednesdays, starting Jan. 26. Meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

