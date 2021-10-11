Robert Pecoraro, Austin Tylec battle to become North Tonawanda mayor

"Commanding an air base that's larger with more employees and larger budgets than the City of North Tonawanda gives me a definite advantage over my opponent," Pecoraro said.

Tylec said the city needs to plan ahead for projects while keeping taxes low.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We have to really look at our budget process," Tylec said.

Tylec said voters are concerned about infrastructure in the wake of some street flooding during heavy rains this summer.

"We're pretty old, so we need ongoing repairs," said Tylec, who has worked at Clark Patterson Lee, an architectural and engineering firm, for more than seven years.

Tylec said he would serve full time as mayor and "put my architecture career to the side."

He said anyone who thinks he's too young to be mayor is wrong.

"I've held my own the last four years as their alderman," Tylec said. "I know I have the experience in many different fields. I think I'm well-rounded enough to really move the city forward. I don't think age is something someone should raise a brow to.