Rickey Armstrong Sr. elected Seneca Nation president for the third time

  • Updated
  • 0
Seneca-Buffalo-Creek-Casino-Sports-Lounge-President-Rickey-Armstrong-Sr-Mulville

Rickey Armstrong Sr. was elected Seneca Indian Nation president on Tuesday

 By Mark Mulville/News file photo
Rickey Armstrong Sr. was elected Seneca Nation president for the third time as the Seneca Party swept to victory in all of the races in voting Tuesday in the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, the Seneca Party announced in a press release. He received 1,108 votes.

Armstrong, the current Seneca Nation treasurer, previously served as president in 2002-2004 and 2018-2020. He will be sworn in for another two-year term next week.

He succeeds Matthew Pagels, who was elected Seneca Nation treasurer, the post he held before he became president in 2020. Bethany Johnson was elected Seneca Nation clerk.

Voters also chose eight candidates to serve four-year terms on the 16-member Seneca Nation Council. They included incumbents Tina Abrams and Josh Jimerson, former Seneca Nation president Maurice John Sr. and Odie Parker from the Allegany Territory.

Elected councilors from the Cattaraugus Territory were Jeff Gill, Geraldine "Bird" Huff, J. C. Seneca and outgoing Seneca Nation Clerk Marta Kettle.

Reporter

Dale Anderson

