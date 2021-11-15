 Skip to main content
Result reversed in Dunkirk after count of absentee and provisional ballots
A electoral result in Dunkirk has been reversed following a count of absentee and provisional affidavit ballots in seven close races from the Nov. 2 election in Chautauqua County, Elections Commissioners Luz E. Torres and Brian C. Abram announced.

In Dunkirk’s 2nd Ward Common Council race, incumbent Democrat Martin E. Bamonto garnered enough absentee and provisional votes to overcome the 18-vote margin Republican Linda A. Stolinski held on election night. Bamonto gained 111 additional votes to Stolinski’s 70.

Narrowly maintaining a victory margin was Regina Brackman in Jamestown’s 3rd Ward. Her 11-vote lead over Robert E. Reedy II shrank to just two votes after the additional ballots were counted.

In a closest County Legislature race, Republican District 1 Legislator Kevin J. Muldowney of Dunkirk, who held a 92-vote margin over Democratic challenger Marcus S. Buchanan, saw his lead shrink to 54.

Final certification of the results is expected Friday, Abram said, after other absentee and provisional ballots are counted in races with wider margins.

Complete results for the close races are available at votechautauqua.com.

