Restaino introduces new slate of Niagara Falls department heads

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino wanted some new faces in his city administration, and Thursday he formally introduced seven of them.

All but one came from outside City Hall, and all had already started their new jobs.

"We’re also much more diverse than city government has been in over a decade. That bodes well for the community, too, the diversity that we have," Restaino said.

“I think new blood is necessary if we want to change a culture, so I applaud that," Councilman Christopher P. Voccio said when asked about hiring newcomers.

Restaino also sought to do away with acting department heads, who were promoted from within but who had the option to give up their authority positions and go back to their subordinate, but unionized, jobs.

"If you’re directing and leading the department, it’s important that you don’t have dual roles where you’re part of the union and part of the administration," Restaino said. "It’s a conflict in terms of mission."

“That’s just so vital," Voccio said. "The idea of having department heads who have that safety net of going back to a unionized position is just incredible to me. I’m all in when it comes to that.”