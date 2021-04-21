Republicans to control Niagara County redistricting process

The Republican-controlled Niagara County Legislature voted Tuesday night to create a Republican-controlled redistricting commission.

The five-member panel will use the 2020 census results, which have yet to be released, to draw new boundaries for the 15 Legislature districts.

Because nominating petitions already have been submitted for this year's election using the existing boundaries, the new ones won't be used until the 2023 election, county GOP Election Commissioner Jennifer Sandonato said.

The Legislature voted 10-5, along party lines, to create a commission with Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh, R-Lewiston, and Majority Leader Randy R. Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, each choosing two members. Minority Leader Dennis F. Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, will choose the fifth member.

Appointments will be made by May 31. The panel will hold its first meeting by June 11. It must submit a map for a Legislature vote by Oct. 19.

Officeholders and political party officers are barred from the commission, which has a $25,000 budget and must hold at least two public hearings.

