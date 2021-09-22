Republicans in WNY plan fundraiser for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, potential presidential candidate

A group of local supporters is sponsoring a Tuesday fundraising event in Buffalo for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a major figure in the 2024 field of potential Republican presidential contenders.

None of those contacted who are acting as sponsors would comment on the event, which is slated for Sinatra's Restaurant on Kenmore Avenue. But three sources familiar with the invitation said tickets are set at $5,000 each.

Those hosting the fundraiser include businessman Jerry Bucheit; Rochester fundraiser Loren Flaum; Charles P. Joyce of Wellsville, a member of the Republican National Committee; state GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy; and Buffalo developer Nick Sinatra.

DeSantis has emerged as a GOP star in recent months, echoing much of Donald Trump's political philosophy in a bid for support from the party core still largely claimed by the former president.

The Tallahassee Democrat recently reported DeSantis raised $5.5 million in August in donations from all 50 states, with a total campaign fund of $96 million. The governor has recorded strong approval ratings in Florida, according to recent polls, though they have dropped over the past few weeks as his response to Covid-19 concerns has triggered concerns.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.