Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Walton supporters: 'Buffalo is making waves'

"Don't give her a win," Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd. "Give her a mandate."

Many of the speakers stressed to the crowd the importance of getting to the polls. Early voting in New York state started Saturday.

"We cannot take anything for granted," Nixon said from the stage before introducing Walton.

Nixon, who ran on a progressive program against Andrew Cuomo in 2018 and lost, told the crowd she believes this is a key political moment.

“If you would have told me that in 2021 we would be taking out not only Andrew Cuomo, but Byron Brown,” Nixon said, with the crowd responding with fierce applause. “Progressivism is contagious, and hope is contagious and excitement is contagious.”

Walton told the crowd her primary victory came because of honesty, integrity and “by running on our values.”

“Every person has the right to safe, healthy housing,” she said. “Every person has the right to a quality education. Every person has the right to breathe clean air and drink clean water. Every person has the right to bargain collectively, be a member of a union and have their rights protected.