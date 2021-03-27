Reed retirement imperils future of Southern Tier congressional district

The last time reapportionment threatened the Southern Tier congressional district almost 19 years ago, two influential figures prowled the state Capitol to argue for preserving the sprawling swath along the Pennsylvania border.
"Save the District" became the motto of the late Republican Rep. Amo Houghton of Corning as he dropped more than 100,000 petition signatures on decision-makers' desks, along with substantial campaign donations, too. Joined by his Democratic predecessor, Stan Lundine of Jamestown, they persuaded congressional mapmakers to at least largely retain the district's eastern portion during the 2002 redistricting.
But in 2021, a decade after still another reapportionment restored Chautauqua County to the current 23rd District, the concept of a distinct Southern Tier district may be in jeopardy. With New York State facing the likelihood of losing at least one congressional seat – and maybe two – after census figures are finalized later this year, experts say it will be hard to justify the east-west axis anchoring the district.
What's more, after Republican Rep. Tom Reed last weekend said he will not run for a seventh term, an influential voice whose political future hinged on a Southern Tier district will leave the scene.
"For a long time, I have felt strongly about having a Southern Tier district," said Lundine, who represented the area in Congress from 1976 to 1986 before becoming lieutenant governor. "Amo and I both lobbied for it. He took the Republicans and I took the Democrats.
"But there's hardly anybody influential enough to advocate for the Southern Tier district," he added. "I guess it will be again carved up."
Commonality of interests
Stretching across 11 counties and up into the Finger Lakes, the district has always featured a distinctive character: small cities like Jamestown, Olean, Elmira, Ithaca and Corning, along with vast swaths of rural areas dominated by agriculture. Lundine, mayor of Jamestown in the 1970s, sees a "commonality" among those communities, even if they're far-flung.
When the district's western end in Chautauqua County was lumped for a decade into Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins' Buffalo-centered district following the 2000 census, the area got a taste of diluted identity.
"I was glad to have Brian Higgins as our congressman," Lundine said, "but didn't like being part of an urban district. You're always in the minority."
Reapportionment experts say New York is bound to see its 27 congressional districts reduced by at least one because the state has grown at a slower pace than the rest of the nation. Each members of Congress now represents about 725,000 people in the House of Representatives, but that number will probably grow to more than 800,000 beginning in 2023. And experts say it will be hard to find 800,000 constituents along the rural Southern Tier, even if it stretched from Lake Erie to the Hudson River.
"The Southern Tier certainly has not grown ... compared to Buffalo or Rochester or New York City," said Roman Hedges, retired deputy secretary of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and a veteran of four redistricting efforts. "Any notion of preserving 'my neighborhood' is going to be hard to wrap our heads around."
So much depends, he said, on what the numbers report, who draws the maps (a new redistricting commission, the Legislature or the courts), and what makes most sense.
"You might have something going from Jamestown to the Hudson Valley," Hedges said. "But would [Jamestown] prefer Buffalo as the choice rather than with someone in Poughkeepsie?"
Indeed, that concept of commonality remains critical among residents. While the term Southern Tier is an artificial invention of New York mapmakers, its residents have always appreciated a congressman representing ceramic and glassmaking in Alfred and Corning, energy equipment manufacturing in Horseheads, Wellsville and Olean, or rail cars in Hornell and Elmira. Even if the district boundaries might change every 10 years – once stretching into the Rochester suburbs – residents seemed to feel a connection.
Support Local Journalism
Nacole Ellis, the Chautauqua County Republican chairwoman, says the region's agricultural interests might also become diluted if absorbed into an urban district dominated by Buffalo.
"It's a concern, because I believe we have more in common with the Southern Tier counties than Erie County," she said. "Absolutely it should be preserved – at least the concept of it.
"I'll make sure we'll do everything we can to preserve it," she added.
'No saving it'
But not everyone is so convinced. Shawn D. Hogan, the Steuben County Democratic chairman who served 32 years as mayor of Hornell, seems resolved to the realities of reapportionment.
"The 23rd is going to be sliced and diced. There's no saving it," he said, adding maybe it's time for a new arrangement.
Hogan envisions new districts constructed more on north-south than east-west lines. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, he argues, might fit well into a Buffalo entity. His Hornell area should be more centered toward Rochester, and not be lumped into something toward Binghamton and the east.
"I'm probably in the minority here, but what we've had has not worked well for us," he said. "Let's try something new."
The experts, however, say much more information is needed before any new lines are drawn on maps. Former Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds, R-Clarence, served as a key figure in several redistricting efforts during his time in the Assembly. Major questions, he said, include what entity will draw the lines? How many seats will New York lose? Will efforts concentrate on upstate or downstate?
But Reed's departure could help ease the situation.
"It's an easy seat right now to move around some," Reynolds said, pointing to the host of other New York members of Congress whose lines could be affected even by what occurs in the Southern Tier. "A lot of people are now wondering, 'What does this mean to me with Tom Reed retiring?' Now that seat will be the subject of lots of conversations: What do we do with it?
"It will be easier with Tom going away, particularly when the other areas are growing," he added.
Hedges, the retired Assembly veteran of reapportionment, emphasized that nothing is certain "until someone shows us the numbers." And while the state's new redistricting commission (aiming to take politics out of the process) may or may not have final say, he sees a place for the political input of figures like Houghton and Lundine of 20 years ago.
"These people, relatively speaking, are insulated from the politics of the state," Hedges said of the redistricting panel, pointing to considerations like preserving as much as possible the seniority of New York members.
"Overlooked can be a sense of community in our idea of representation – the idea that 'he is one of us' to go and fight the good fight in Washington," he said.
Houghton, Hedges said, took up that fight two decades ago, though he sees nobody with the resources or commitment this time around.