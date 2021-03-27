Reed retirement imperils future of Southern Tier congressional district

But Reed's departure could help ease the situation.

"It's an easy seat right now to move around some," Reynolds said, pointing to the host of other New York members of Congress whose lines could be affected even by what occurs in the Southern Tier. "A lot of people are now wondering, 'What does this mean to me with Tom Reed retiring?' Now that seat will be the subject of lots of conversations: What do we do with it?

"It will be easier with Tom going away, particularly when the other areas are growing," he added.

Hedges, the retired Assembly veteran of reapportionment, emphasized that nothing is certain "until someone shows us the numbers." And while the state's new redistricting commission (aiming to take politics out of the process) may or may not have final say, he sees a place for the political input of figures like Houghton and Lundine of 20 years ago.

"These people, relatively speaking, are insulated from the politics of the state," Hedges said of the redistricting panel, pointing to considerations like preserving as much as possible the seniority of New York members.

"Overlooked can be a sense of community in our idea of representation – the idea that 'he is one of us' to go and fight the good fight in Washington," he said.