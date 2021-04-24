Reed hauled in campaign cash just before career implosion

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed was raising money like a man with a big political future in the weeks before his career imploded amid a revelation regarding a drunken advance he made on a female lobbyist four years earlier.

Reed's congressional campaign committee raised $648,121 in the quarter ending March 31, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission late last week. That's more than three times as much as the Republican from Corning raised in the same quarter two years earlier – and nearly three times what Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs raised combined over the first three months of the year.

Reed's big fundraising numbers come as no surprise. Until March 19, he was openly contemplating a run for governor in 2022 – and other House members who have run for state office in recent years have transferred federal campaigns to their state races. And even if Reed had opted to run for reelection to the House next year, a big cash haul could have come in handy, given that redistricting could have forced Reed into a race against an incumbent lawmaker such as Jacobs or Rep. Joe Morelle, a Rochester-area Democrat.