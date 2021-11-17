Recounts confirm results in Lewiston, Hartland town board elections

The apparent winners of town board elections in Lewiston and Hartland were confirmed when absentee ballots and write-in votes were tallied this week at the Niagara County Board of Elections.

In Lewiston, Democratic Councilman John O. Jacoby Jr., who was county Democratic Party chairman until earlier this year, lost his council seat by 19 votes to Republican J. Steve Boddecker, who had a 79-vote edge on election night.

In Hartland, two write-in candidates for Town Board seats fell short of beating the incumbent Republicans whose names were on the ballot, David D. Huntington and Joseph A. Reed.

Both had more than 500 votes, but election night results showed 572 write-in votes were cast.

After all were tallied, Democratic Election Commissioner Lora A. Allen said, Cheryl Confer had 259 write-in votes and Margaret Zaepfel had 253, leaving both well short of victory.

