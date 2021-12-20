Rebecca Wydysh to continue as Niagara Legislature chairwoman

Rebecca J. Wydysh, R-Lewiston, will continue serving as chairwoman of the Niagara County Legislature in 2022, according to an announcement Monday from the county Public Information Office.

The appointments of Wydysh and other leaders will become official Jan. 4, at the Legislature's first meeting of the new year.

This will be Wydysh's third year as chairwoman. Anthony J. Nemi of the City of Lockport will be vice chairman, succeeding John Syracuse, who is leaving the Legislature to become Newfane supervisor.

Randy R. Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, will continue as majority leader, while Chris Robins, D-Niagara Falls, will succeed the retiring Dennis F. Virtuoso as minority leader.

Committee chairmen in 2022, all Republicans, will be David E. Godfrey of Wilson (administration); Jesse P. Gooch of Wheatfield, (community services); Michael A. Hill of Hartland (community safety and security); Richard L. Andres Jr. of North Tonawanda (economic development); and William J. Collins of the Town of Lockport (infrastructure and facilities).

