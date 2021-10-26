Realtors unleash super PAC funds to help Brown's mayoral bid

Realtors have been regular spenders on trying to affect the outcome of state and local races; over the past decade or so, according to state election board records, the state group, local boards and associations and individual realtor firms have spent in excess of $8 million on New York races.

In the case of the money spent to help Brown’s campaign, the Realtors Fund was contacted earlier this summer by the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, according to Michael Kelly, the treasurer of the independent expenditure group and director of government affairs at the Realtors trade group in Albany.

“We support Mayor Brown’s economic policies that we believe have led to tremendous progress over the last 10 to 15 years in the City of Buffalo," Kelly said Tuesday. He added that the group believes Brown’s “leadership and experience” is needed to help the city in pandemic recovery efforts.

The head of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The group’s members include real estate brokers, bankers, attorneys, appraisers, property managers and salespeople.

The Brown campaign did not have an immediate comment.