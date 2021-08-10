Reaction pours in after Cuomo steps aside

Seventeen minutes after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he was stepping aside, the first of many politicians to come emailed their reaction to The Buffalo News.
"Today marks one small step toward restoring honor, decency, and accountability to New York State government. I hope today also brings some measure of justice to the brave women who had the courage to come forward against a powerful and vindictive political figure," said the message from Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, the State Senate minority leader.
Here are other reactions:
State Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigative report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo led to his resignation: “Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice. I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day."
Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause/NY: "We are relieved that Governor Cuomo is resigning, as Common Cause/NY and so many others demanded. However, his resignation should take place immediately. New Yorkers require a functioning government, not a leadership void created by a grace period for misconduct."
Republican National Committee spokeswoman Rachel Lee: “The next 14 days cannot go by fast enough.”
“Andrew Cuomo just gave one of the most disingenuous resignation speeches in human memory, but at least he resigned," Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party.
Assemblyman Patrick Burke, D-Buffalo: "It's a sad day to see another governor's career end in scandal but it's also a historic day as we welcome New York's first female Governor, Kathy Hochul! Let's Go Buffalo! Let's Go New York!"
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls: “While this is a situation that should have never occurred, the governor has acted in the best interest of New Yorkers by stepping down. State government will always be of, by and for the people and I look forward to putting this dark time in New York’s history behind us so we can focus on what really matters, you.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY: “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration."
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY: “First and foremost, I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories. They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor."
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat: "This has been a tragic chapter in our state's history. Governor Cuomo's resignation is the right decision. The brave women who stepped forward were heard. Everyone deserves to work in a harassment free environment."
Dutchess County Executive Mark Molinaro, who Cuomo defeated in the 2018 gubernatorial race: "The legacy Andrew Cuomo leaves behind, is one of pervasive sexual misconduct, highest taxes in the nation, a $4 billion broken bridge that bears his family's name, a deadly nursing home and IDD home coverup, and pay-to-play scandals that have corroded State government and eroded the public’s trust."
Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, R-Elma: "This is a sad day for the State of New York, but I am thankful that Governor Cuomo has decided to step aside for the sake of the residents of our state. It is clear the governor violated his oath of office and can no longer govern effectively. However, the brave women who stepped forward deserve justice and I believe the various investigations of the governor’s conduct should continue to include the improper reporting of nursing home deaths and the improper use of state employees for personal gain."
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat: “The Governor has done the right thing. New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of Covid-19.”