Reaction pours in after Cuomo steps aside

“Andrew Cuomo just gave one of the most disingenuous resignation speeches in human memory, but at least he resigned," Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party.

Assemblyman Patrick Burke, D-Buffalo: "It's a sad day to see another governor's career end in scandal but it's also a historic day as we welcome New York's first female Governor, Kathy Hochul! Let's Go Buffalo! Let's Go New York!"

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls: “While this is a situation that should have never occurred, the governor has acted in the best interest of New Yorkers by stepping down. State government will always be of, by and for the people and I look forward to putting this dark time in New York’s history behind us so we can focus on what really matters, you.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY: “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration."