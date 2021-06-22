 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randall Hoak wins Democratic line in Hamburg
0 comments
top story

Randall Hoak wins Democratic line in Hamburg

Support this work for $1 a month

Randall A. Hoak, the son of former supervisor, the late Patrick H. Hoak, and brother of Hamburg Councilwoman Karen Hoak, won the Democratic line in November over Robert B. Reynolds, a former county legislator and union leader who serves on the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency board, in the Democratic primary.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Bob Mahoney lost in the Democratic and Working Families primaries against the endorsed Democrats, Carly Whalen Story and Megan A. Comerford for Town Board. 

In a close race for the Conservative line, Amy McKnight and incumbent Councilman Michael Petrie, a registered Conservative, had a slight lead over Comerford for two Town Board seats. Mahoney was fourth. 

Ed Hughes, a laborer in the town Highway Department, had no trouble beating his boss, incumbent Highway Superintendent Ted Casey in the Democratic primary. Hughes also was beating Thomas Chmielowiec II, a Buildings and Grounds Department employee, in the Conservative primary.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News