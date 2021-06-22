Randall Hoak wins Democratic line in Hamburg

Randall A. Hoak, the son of former supervisor, the late Patrick H. Hoak, and brother of Hamburg Councilwoman Karen Hoak, won the Democratic line in November over Robert B. Reynolds, a former county legislator and union leader who serves on the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency board, in the Democratic primary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bob Mahoney lost in the Democratic and Working Families primaries against the endorsed Democrats, Carly Whalen Story and Megan A. Comerford for Town Board.

In a close race for the Conservative line, Amy McKnight and incumbent Councilman Michael Petrie, a registered Conservative, had a slight lead over Comerford for two Town Board seats. Mahoney was fourth.

Ed Hughes, a laborer in the town Highway Department, had no trouble beating his boss, incumbent Highway Superintendent Ted Casey in the Democratic primary. Hughes also was beating Thomas Chmielowiec II, a Buildings and Grounds Department employee, in the Conservative primary.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.