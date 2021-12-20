Raises for Niagara County political appointees included with Covid hazard pay

As it increased taxes for most county property owners Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature raised the salaries of numerous political appointees and other officials.

The raises, which will be funded from American Rescue Plan money and other pandemic stimulus funds, were in the same package that included three months of $5-an-hour Covid-19 hazard pay for scores of county employees.

Primarily because of the raises and hazard pay, the final 2022 budget was $2.5 million higher than the tentative version County Manager Richard E. Updegrove submitted last month.

"I'm appalled at this," said Minority Leader Dennis F. Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls. "You sponsor a resolution to raise the salaries of flat workers and political patronage workers under the cover of Covid pay for our employees."

Virtuoso, attending his last meeting after 30 years in the Legislature, cast the only vote against the raise package.

None of those who voted in favor of the raises spoke in favor of them on the Legislature floor.