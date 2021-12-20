Raises for Niagara County political appointees included with Covid hazard pay

As it increased taxes for most county property owners Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature raised the salaries of numerous political appointees and other officials.
The raises, which will be funded from American Rescue Plan money and other pandemic stimulus funds, were in the same package that included three months of $5-an-hour Covid-19 hazard pay for scores of county employees.
Primarily because of the raises and hazard pay, the final 2022 budget was $2.5 million higher than the tentative version County Manager Richard E. Updegrove submitted last month.
"I'm appalled at this," said Minority Leader Dennis F. Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls. "You sponsor a resolution to raise the salaries of flat workers and political patronage workers under the cover of Covid pay for our employees."
Virtuoso, attending his last meeting after 30 years in the Legislature, cast the only vote against the raise package.
None of those who voted in favor of the raises spoke in favor of them on the Legislature floor.
"I'll tell you why I'm very comfortable with it," Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said in an interview Thursday. "We have expected a lot out of our employees over the last 20 months, with everything that has gone on with Covid. We had many employees going above and beyond. … Part of what we wanted to do is retain the good employees that we already have, that we are expecting way more out of."
Virtuoso said he wasn't claiming that no one deserved a raise, but he said the political ones should have been discussed in advance and voted on separately from the hazard pay.
The Covid pay applies to county employees who worked in jobs that required them to have direct contact with the public from May 1 to July 31, 2020.
But the Legislature included a 3.17% raise for Updegrove, whose 2022 salary was increased to $136,800.
County Attorney Claude A. Joerg received a 14.7% raise, to $160,000. Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler received a 7.66% raise, to $93,608. Legislature Clerk Alysa T. Moran received a 9.45% raise, to $63,502.
There were smaller raises for Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton, Fire Coordinator Jonathan F. Schultz, a conflicts attorney, the purchasing agent, two deputy directors of social services and two deputy election commissioners.
All assistant district attorneys, assistant county attorneys and a part-time social services attorney received 1% raises.
The $374 million budget was approved on a party-line 10-4 vote, with Virtuoso and three other Democrats voting no. Legislator Owen T. Steed, a Niagara Falls Democrat defeated in this year's election, was absent.
Despite the raises, the property tax levy in the final version of the budget actually was $350,000 less than the figure in the tentative version, as the Legislature voted to increase the sales tax revenue projection by that amount.
However, the amount to be collected from property taxpayers still will go up by $2 million, or 2.36%, above this year's tax bill.
The $371.6 million proposal would increase county spending by 2.66%, or nearly $10 million.
The county's full-value tax rate of $6.18 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is a drop of nearly 5% from this year, but no one actually pays that, because no community in Niagara County currently assesses property at full market value. In fact, tax rates will rise everywhere except in Pendleton, Porter and Wheatfield.
The tax rates by municipality for 2022 are:
Cambria, $7.54 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, up 25 cents; Hartland, $7.63, up 25 cents; Lewiston, $11.04, up 4 cents; City of Lockport, $9.23 up 33 cents; Town of Lockport, $7.03, up 53 cents; Newfane, $9.51, up 37 cents; Town of Niagara, $13.46, up 17 cents.
Also, Niagara Falls, $9.24, up 8 cents; North Tonawanda, $9.54, up 10 cents; Pendleton, $9.22, down 5 cents; Porter, $9.36, down 19 cents; Royalton, $7.63, up 25 cents; Somerset, $8.71, up 16 cents; Wheatfield, $11.89, down 37 cents; Wilson, $9.23, up 8 cents.