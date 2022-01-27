Purchase of used vehicle may lead to restoration of Lockport ambulance service

The City of Lockport, which eliminated ambulance service from its Fire Department in 2014, is considering bringing it back.

Wednesday night, Mayor Michelle M. Roman cast a tiebreaking vote in favor of the purchase of a used ambulance. That purchase could start a chain of events leading to the restoration of the service, which is now operated by a private company.

Earlier Wednesday, Roman said she will appoint a committee sometime in the next month to investigate the emergency medical service and ambulance issue.

Roman is a Democrat who said during her 2019 re-election campaign that she would seek grants to pay for restoring city-run ambulance service.

"Having this ambulance is an asset when we apply for grants. It would become a replacement of an older ambulance," Roman said at Wednesday's Common Council meeting.

The Common Council split 3-3 on the $5,000 purchase of a 23-year-old ambulance from the Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company in Clarence.

"It was an opportunistic purchase," said acting Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, who took charge when Chief Patrick K. Brady retired at the end of 2021.