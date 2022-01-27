Purchase of used vehicle may lead to restoration of Lockport ambulance service

The City of Lockport, which eliminated ambulance service from its Fire Department in 2014, is considering bringing it back.
Wednesday night, Mayor Michelle M. Roman cast a tiebreaking vote in favor of the purchase of a used ambulance. That purchase could start a chain of events leading to the restoration of the service, which is now operated by a private company.
Earlier Wednesday, Roman said she will appoint a committee sometime in the next month to investigate the emergency medical service and ambulance issue.
Roman is a Democrat who said during her 2019 re-election campaign that she would seek grants to pay for restoring city-run ambulance service.
"Having this ambulance is an asset when we apply for grants. It would become a replacement of an older ambulance," Roman said at Wednesday's Common Council meeting.
The Common Council split 3-3 on the $5,000 purchase of a 23-year-old ambulance from the Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company in Clarence.
"It was an opportunistic purchase," said acting Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, who took charge when Chief Patrick K. Brady retired at the end of 2021.
"There's always been talk between the fire union and the city about restoring that service, but I don't know where that stands," Quagliana said.
The Council resolution approving the purchase said the 1999 ambulance would be used as a "utility vehicle."
"The ambulance would not be used for transport at this time, but may be used for response, waiting for transport ambulances to arrive when needed," Roman said in a text to The Buffalo News.
Roman said the Fire Department currently is not allowed to transport patients, but it does send a fire truck and two firefighters to every advanced life support call, adding to wear and tear on aging fire engines.
"This is just another tool to respond to the residents' needs," Roman said during the meeting.
Voting for the purchase were Council President Paul K. Beakman, a Democrat, and Republicans Kathryn "Kitty" Fogle and Mark S. Devine. The "no" votes were cast by Republicans Luke D. Kantor, Kristin L. Barnard and Gina N. Pasceri.
During a financial crisis in September 2014, the city laid off a dozen firefighters, privatized the ambulance service and signed a contract with Twin City Ambulance.
However, an administrative judge for the state Public Employment Relations Board ruled in 2016 that ending the ambulance service violated the city firefighters' union contract.
Under a new contract in 2017, union members were paid $6,000 each in exchange for dropping their challenge to the ambulance privatization.
The city couldn't comply with PERB's ruling in any event, because it auctioned off its two ambulances in June 2016 and surrendered its state permit to operate them.
Roman said Lockport no longer has a formal contract with Twin City. "Technically, they don't have to respond, and that leaves our residents vulnerable," the mayor said.
The Harris Hill ambulance has 30,000 miles on its odometer and 3,730 hours of engine use.