Public safety, business climate emerge as issues in Tonawanda Town Board election

The board has seen considerable turnover in recent years, however, with members leaving because of term limits, to seek higher office or both. Two incumbents are seeking re-election: O'Malley and Shannon M. Patch.

Patch, 36, who joined the board in 2019, is seeking her first, four-year board term. She is director of government affairs for Delaware North and a former legislative aide.

O'Malley, 46, appointed to an empty seat in January and seeking a full term this fall, is a biology professor at Erie Community College and a former Ken-Ton School Board president.

The third seat is held by Councilman John Bargnesi Jr., who is barred by term limits from running again. The Democratic candidate for Bargnesi's seat is Gina M. Santa Maria, 56, the district clerk and assistant to the superintendent for Ken-Ton schools.

The Republican challengers are: Paterniti, 52, owner of the Howling Rooster restaurant; Stephen R. Brown, 47, business analyst for an international medical device company; and Scott A. Marciszewski, 46, deputy chief of patrol operations for University at Buffalo police and former president of a statewide police union.

The GOP challengers say the town has seen a worrisome rise in vehicle thefts, robberies and other crimes.