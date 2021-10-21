Public safety, business climate emerge as issues in Tonawanda Town Board election

If you listen to the Republican and Democratic candidates for Tonawanda Town Board, it sounds like they're talking about two different towns.
The Democrats in power since 2007 emphasize that property tax increases have stayed under the state cap, companies such as General Motors are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the town and redevelopment of old industrial sites and unused commercial properties is taking place.
"We're running a positive campaign," Councilwoman Jill Y. O'Malley said. "And I think at some point our record speaks for itself."
In the view of their Republican challengers, however, property crimes and other incidents are on the rise, taxes and spending are going up, vacant storefronts are proliferating and the town is mismanaging recreational venues such as the money-losing Aquatic and Fitness Center.
"Right now we're a pass-through town. There really isn't any kind of draw. We have two golf courses, and that's about it," said Tonawanda restaurant owner Caren Paterniti, who highlighted a waterfront largely inaccessible to the public.
With three seats on the ballot, Republicans seek to break the Democrats' control of the five-seat Town Board. But they face a steep enrollment and fundraising disadvantage.
Tonawanda Democrats have won every election for supervisor and Town Board for the past 14 years, ending the Republicans' decadeslong lock on town government.
The board has seen considerable turnover in recent years, however, with members leaving because of term limits, to seek higher office or both. Two incumbents are seeking re-election: O'Malley and Shannon M. Patch.
Patch, 36, who joined the board in 2019, is seeking her first, four-year board term. She is director of government affairs for Delaware North and a former legislative aide.
O'Malley, 46, appointed to an empty seat in January and seeking a full term this fall, is a biology professor at Erie Community College and a former Ken-Ton School Board president.
The third seat is held by Councilman John Bargnesi Jr., who is barred by term limits from running again. The Democratic candidate for Bargnesi's seat is Gina M. Santa Maria, 56, the district clerk and assistant to the superintendent for Ken-Ton schools.
The Republican challengers are: Paterniti, 52, owner of the Howling Rooster restaurant; Stephen R. Brown, 47, business analyst for an international medical device company; and Scott A. Marciszewski, 46, deputy chief of patrol operations for University at Buffalo police and former president of a statewide police union.
The GOP challengers say the town has seen a worrisome rise in vehicle thefts, robberies and other crimes.
Data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program show 85 violent crimes reported in the town in 2020, the most recent year available, a slight increase from the 83 reported in 2019 but well below the 141 such crimes from 2015. Property crimes rose by nearly 17% from 2019 to 2020, to 846 such incidents, though they, too, remain below their levels from five years ago.
"I would say safety in the town is the No. 1 concern in this election," said Marciszewski, who urges devoting more resources to community policing.
The Republicans say the three Democrats don't support town police, noting their endorsement by the Working Families Party, which emphasizes community programming over traditional policing. But the Democrats don't advocate cutting the police budget.
"I am committed to ensuring our police force has the people and resources they need to keep our community safe," said Patch, who noted the town recently made a social worker available to assist police and the department is getting ready to fill three vacant positions.
The Democrats say companies are investing in the town, pointing to expansions valued at $200 million combined at Sumitomo Rubber USA's tire-making plant, GM's Tonawanda engine plant and Coca-Cola's local distribution center, among other examples. Tonawanda also is using $2 million in federal stimulus aid to provide grants worth up to $5,000 to small businesses.
"That River Road corridor is going to be a key to economic development," said Santa Maria, referring to efforts to redevelop the former Tonawanda Coke and Huntley generating station sites.
But the GOP candidates say too many storefronts have sat vacant for too long, the town is a haven for dollar stores and businesses have left for neighboring communities. The first example Brown offered was Donut Kraze's move to a new site 3 miles away in the City of Tonawanda.
"I don't think our current Town Board makes it easy to do business in our town," Brown said. Paterniti, for her part, said the town needs to do a better job recruiting businesses.
The Republicans have flagged the potential closing of Adventure Landing, to make way for an expanded Jim's Steakout, saying they would like to help the mini-golf owner get a long-term lease. Town Board Democrats say it's inappropriate for them to interfere with this business transaction.
Democrats tout the town staying under the state property tax cap for the past 10 years – the tentative 2022 budget would make 11 years – as a sign of fiscal responsibility. The tax levy, the amount the town expects to collect in property taxes, would rise by 1.71% in 2022.
Republicans call for closer scrutiny of spending and say the Democrats have mismanaged the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome, where recent repair costs soared beyond initial estimates, and the Aquatic and Fitness Center, which loses hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
Democrats say those and other recreational assets, such as the town's two municipal golf courses, are regional draws and they are reviewing a consultant's report outlining how to stem financial losses at the aquatic center.
Republicans face an uphill battle to end one-party rule in the town, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 46% to 27% among registered voters.
O'Malley, Patch and Santa Maria combined took in just over $38,000, campaign finance filings show, while their opponents raised a total of $20,600, a figure that includes $5,500 in contributions made by Brown and his wife, Kristine, to his own campaign.
Republicans criticized Democrats for taking contributions from lobbyists, corporations and "dark money PACs." Asked for an example, Marciszewski cited Santa Maria's acceptance of a $500 donation from Modern Landfill, which provides recycling and trash collection services but not in the town.
Santa Maria said she doesn't support privatizing those services. Her largest contribution, $2,326, came from Victor Martucci, the Republican managing partner of a lobbying firm, who insisted on supporting his sister in her first run for office, Santa Maria said.
Marciszewski, Paterniti and Santa Maria also have the Conservative Party line.