Protester tackled by police on camera announces run for Erie County sheriff

One of Buffalo's best known protesters against law enforcement excesses now wants to make his point while wearing a law enforcement uniform.

Myles Carter, who while marching in last summer's protests against police brutality was tackled by officers as television cameras rolled, said Monday that he will run for Erie County sheriff. He was slated to officially launch his bid during a late afternoon news conference.

The last available records at the Board of Elections listed Carter as a Democrat. Early on Monday, he unveiled a platform built on attacking poverty, which he labeled the "root cause" of most local crime.

"Myles has a strategic plan, one that places the focus of corrections from supervision to one of reform," his campaign said. "He plans to focus jail spending on programs in the way of drug abuse/addiction, mental health, social work and skills training."

He also launched a campaign that is expected to focus on changing the practices and culture established under incumbent Republican Timothy B. Howard.

