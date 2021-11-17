Proposed Niagara County budget trims average tax rate to 'lowest in modern times'

Although the amount to be collected in property taxes will rise by just under 3%, the average full-value tax rate in the proposed 2022 Niagara County budget is the "lowest in modern times," County Manager Richard E. Updegrove said this week.

Updegrove sent his proposed budget to the county Legislature with a full-value average tax rate of $6.20 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which is a drop of 29 cents from this year's version.

"Every year we come back with a lower tax rate," Updegrove said in an interview. "This is the lowest tax rate we've seen in modern times, as far back as we have records for."

But most of the county's municipalities don't assess their properties at full market value, meaning state-determined equalization rates will govern the actual rate in each community, and some of them may rise.

The total tax levy of $88.2 million would be a 2.77% increase, well under the 2022 state-calculated tax cap of 3.82%.

"The Legislature has never passed a budget that's over the cap," Updegrove said. The tax cap has existed for 11 years.