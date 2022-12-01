Proposed changes to Erie County budget affects Sheriff's Office pay, Legislature authority and park fees

The Erie County Legislature on Tuesday laid the groundwork to eliminate proposed hikes in park and golf fees in the 2023 county budget and to insert new language returning more Legislature authority over the administration.

But despite some community member pleas to abandon plans to add millions of dollars to increase staffing at county jails, the Legislature's budget amendment package supports plans to increase positions in the Erie County Sheriff's Office and would approve higher salaries for Sheriff John Garcia's 13 top administrative chiefs.

The amendment package and full county budget for 2023 will be up for final Legislature approval Thursday.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz's proposed $2.1 billion Erie County budget calls for preserving all county programs, making major investments in criminal justice-related staffing, and offering more jobs and raises for elected and union employees.

Aside from Sheriff's Office upgrades, the Democratic amendment package would also add nearly $4.9 million in expenses for various district handouts for all legislators and boost support for certain cultural organizations. Legislators also raised the pay for pest control officers. Similar to past budget amendments assembled by the Democratic majority, legislators earmarked $2.4 million in unspecified support for "urban initiatives" benefiting the cities of Buffalo, Lackawanna and Tonawanda.

To offset the proposed increases, the amendment package would cut fringe benefits to multiple departments and $13 million from the overtime lines of the Sheriff's Office.

Among the non-financial changes being made by the Legislature are changes to language that would take back the County Legislature’s approval authority over a number of county expenditures. Legislators said the Covid-19 emergency has passed and that spending flexibility that bypassed the Legislature in the past should come to an end.

The proposed budget for 2023 includes $876,000 for one-time job reclassifications that would significantly raise the pay for at least 84 positions, according to the county's Division of Budget and Management.

Unlike past years, the budget amendment package proposed by the Democratic majority would not reduce either the county tax rate or the county tax levy – the total amount of property taxes from what was initially proposed by County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said she believes Poloncarz's proposed budget is already a responsible budget and includes a historic cut in the tax rate. She also pointed out that the county has enjoyed high year-end surpluses in recent years because of federal stimulus funds and multiple years of budget surpluses.

"I think this budget was modest and reasonable, and it kind of gets us back on track and on par with what what usually do in terms of projects for the residents of Erie County," Baskin said. "We proposed an amendment package that gives all 11 districts support."

The Republican-supported minority caucus once again put forth a budget amendment package that would have cut the property tax levy. It was defeated on party lines in committee.

"Our amendment package not only reduces the tax levy by two-and-a-quarter million dollars, giving every Erie County resident a property tax decrease, it also funds legislative districts at an equal amount and for cultural organizations and community institutions," Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said. "We believe it's a fair and reasonable package. It doesn't eliminate any live bodies. It is responsible."

The Democratic budget package offered each Democratic legislator $150,000 in grant money to use toward district organizations and nonprofits, and $75,000 each to members of the Republican-supported minority caucus. Unlike last year, when most Republicans refused to support the Democratic amendment package and were frozen out of receiving any district grant money, both sides worked to ensure all legislators received some money.

Sheriff's Office job controversy

More than 20 community members representing social justice and civil rights organizations spoke out against plans to spend $14.2 million to cover salaries and benefits for 57 new Sheriff's Office jobs, mostly to increase staffing and reduce mandatory overtime in the county jails. The speakers who attended the public hearing on the budget criticized the expense, calling it "reckless" and "shortsighted."

The county executive proposes spending $14.2 million to cover salaries and benefits for 57 new Sheriff's Office jobs. The additions are designed to reduce overtime and improve both jail and road patrol staffing.

They argued that the county jail is an outlier when it comes to the ratio of inmates to jail guards, and that the disparity will be made even greater with the addition of new positions. The number of jail staff rivals the number of inmates, which has been declining due to bail reform efforts, they said. They also noted past, high-profile cases of county jail deaths and assaults, for which they said Garcia has not offered a public update or reform plan.

They urged legislators to redirect jail staffing funds toward other programs that would keep people out of jail, such as addiction and violence prevention programs, mental and public health services and money for parks and arts access.

However, legislators said Tuesday that they value the efforts by Garcia to continue to restructure the Sheriff's Office to improve community reintegration efforts for inmates. They also sympathized with corrections officers and jail deputies who are working high amounts of forced overtime. Garcia has blamed this on the inefficient design of the jails and the unwillingness of younger officers to work high amounts of overtime at the expense of their personal and family time.

"I'm in favor of giving the sheriff the support that he needs, employment wise, to make the jail a place of restoration for inmates so that they return to society with all the resources they need to be successful," Baskin said.

She also said the jobs that the Legislature seems willing to keep in Poloncarz's budget proposal include positions that were eliminated during Covid-19 budget reductions. Those positions are being restored, she said.

"It's completely different than just getting a whole bunch of new positions," Baskin said.

Pay upgrades

The amendment package not only includes more money for Sheriff's Office staff, but would also offer significant raises to the sheriff's top chiefs. Ten of 13 positions would see two-step job group upgrades, and the remaining three would see a single job group upgrades. The increases in pay for each position were negotiated with the county administration after the original budget proposal was released.

The Sheriff's Office and administration have reached a deal that would result in base salary pay hikes for roughly a dozen of the sheriff's top administrators and convert them from hourly wage workers to salaried employees.

The exchange is meant to increase the salary for sheriff's appointed administrators and limit overtime. While stadium overtime, which is reimbursed by the Buffalo Bills, would continue, all other overtime would be disallowed.

However, while Personnel Commissioner Brian Bray had originally said the job upgrades would result in pay increases of roughly $5,000 to $10,000 for each position, numbers provided to The Buffalo News by the county budget office on Wednesday show salaries would actually grow by $10,000 to nearly $50,000 per position. These pay increases would raise county payroll costs by $266,899, excluding additional fringe benefits, which could add an estimated $133,000 more in county costs.

Overall, about 100 positions across county departments and elected officers would see pay upgrades above what renegotiated union contracts would provide. County leaders said the upgrades are needed because of the difficulty recruiting and retaining employees in a tight labor market.

Park fee changes

County leaders had hoped to increase park and campground fees, but those budget requests were rejected. The Democratic majority may have been willing to allow the fee hikes, but they would have needed votes from the Republican-supported minority caucus, which weren't coming.

Poloncarz and Parks Commissioner Troy Schinzel wanted to raise golf course fees for the first time since 2014 and establish a new park fee that would be imposed for major special events held in parks that would require additional county resources. Poloncarz said the goal of the fees is to ensure users contribute to help make golf courses, campgrounds and parks self sustaining.

The Legislature is allowing the county to establish a new fee that would allow for the purchase of a nine-hole green fee, which does not exist now.