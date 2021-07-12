Professionals from city's wealthier areas powered India Walton to victory

"With our volunteers being largely from Delaware and Niagara (districts), when we go door-knocking on the East Side of Buffalo, some people don't open the doors," said Eve Shippens, a Buffalo teacher who serves as Walton's campaign field director. "They're like: 'This isn't people from our community knocking on our doors: We're not opening the door.' But when people did open the doors and have conversations, we found a lot of people who were energized over what India had to say."

Another sign that Buffalo's professionals class lined up behind Walton can be found in her campaign finance reports. Several of her donors are associated with think tanks or nonprofits aimed at tackling the city's problems.

Carl Nightingale, a professor of Africana and American studies at the University at Buffalo and co-secretary of the board at PUSH Buffalo, gave Walton more than any other donor: $5,200. Sam Magavern, senior policy fellow at the Partnership for the Public Good, gave $1,000. Robert Galbraith, senior research analyst at the Public Accountability Initiative, donated $130.

Nightingale did not return an email seeking comment and Magavern declined to comment. But Galbraith said he has known Walton for several years through her work on housing in the Fruit Belt and has always been impressed with her.