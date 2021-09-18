Probe of alleged racism by Niagara election chief could lead to public hearing

In May, Grogan's law firm sent reporters a seven-second recording, apparently made surreptitiously by Bradley, in which Allen says, "I am never going to hire no more Black people, never again, as long as I live. They give me all kinds of problems."

County Democratic Chairman Chris Borgatti said that in 2013, Allen became the first Black woman to become an election commissioner in New York State.

"Since that time, Lora Allen has been a model commissioner with a flawless record," Borgatti said in a statement.

"As commissioner, Lora Allen has created initiatives to improve voter turnout, and access for voters of all parties, and all races, throughout the county. The Democratic Party remains proud of Lora Allen's leadership and achievements. The Division of Human Rights, in issuing its investigation report, states that 'there are material issues of fact in dispute between the parties.' We welcome any further inquiry and are confident that an administrative law judge will find, just as the initial investigator did, that Lora Allen did not unlawfully discriminate against another African American employee," Borgatti said.

The state agency investigated Bradley's complaint, which was filed in February and asserted that Allen treated her badly because of her race.