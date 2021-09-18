Probe of alleged racism by Niagara election chief could lead to public hearing

A state agency recommends a public hearing over allegations of racism and harassment committed by Niagara County's Democratic election commissioner.
The Buffalo office of the state Division of Human Rights looked into the incident in which Commissioner Lora A. Allen was recorded saying she would never hire another Black person for the Board of Elections.
Both Allen and the complainant, Nakesha M. Bradley, are Black. Bradley contended that Allen created a hostile work environment for her, and the state found probable cause to believe that occurred.
Bradley's attorney, Adam Grogan, said Thursday he intends to contact the county next week try to negotiate a cash settlement.
Grogan said he has an amount in mind but wouldn't disclose it publicly.
But County Attorney Claude A. Joerg said the county will make no deals with Allen's accuser.
"No, absolutely not," Joerg said. "She did nothing wrong."
"We are absolutely prepared to take this to a hearing and ask questions of Commissioner Allen under oath in a public hearing in front of an administrative law judge," Grogan said.
Asked if it's OK with the county if the case goes to a formal hearing, Joerg replied, "Absolutely."
In May, Grogan's law firm sent reporters a seven-second recording, apparently made surreptitiously by Bradley, in which Allen says, "I am never going to hire no more Black people, never again, as long as I live. They give me all kinds of problems."
County Democratic Chairman Chris Borgatti said that in 2013, Allen became the first Black woman to become an election commissioner in New York State.
Support Local Journalism
"Since that time, Lora Allen has been a model commissioner with a flawless record," Borgatti said in a statement.
"As commissioner, Lora Allen has created initiatives to improve voter turnout, and access for voters of all parties, and all races, throughout the county. The Democratic Party remains proud of Lora Allen's leadership and achievements. The Division of Human Rights, in issuing its investigation report, states that 'there are material issues of fact in dispute between the parties.' We welcome any further inquiry and are confident that an administrative law judge will find, just as the initial investigator did, that Lora Allen did not unlawfully discriminate against another African American employee," Borgatti said.
The state agency investigated Bradley's complaint, which was filed in February and asserted that Allen treated her badly because of her race.
According to the resulting report, which Grogan released to The Buffalo News Thursday, the county responded that Allen's attitude toward Bradley, whom she had hired in 2019, changed after Bradley went to the county Human Resources Department during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bradley, 34, said in her original complaint that her children had to attend school virtually, but there was no one to stay home with the kids, so she was interested in learning her rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The state report, compiled by Human Rights Specialist Eva M. Chumsky, said the county believes Allen was upset with Bradley because she took the matter to human resources.
Bradley's original complaint said Allen complained that Bradley went "over her head" in doing so and threatened to fire Bradley.
Chumsky's report said Bradley told James Rooney, an attorney the county hired to investigate her complaint, that "Allen mistreated all employees, regardless of their membership in a protected class and that she was a 'bully' to all employees."
The report says Allen fired a white employee, calling him a product of "white boy privilege."
Allen did not return calls seeking comment on the Human Rights report.
It was approved Aug. 26 by Debbie S. Kent, regional director, who signed a finding that probable cause exists to believe that Bradley was being discriminated against because of her race, and that a public hearing is recommended.
Allen, 65, has worked at the Board of Elections since 2002. Grogan said Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Allen before her term ends next year.