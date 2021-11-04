Poll worker pre-stamped ballots with Byron Brown's name, but no proof of widespread fraud

Mohr confirmed that the elections inspector admitted to stamping the ballot with the mayor's name.

“One of the inspectors who also serves as an interpreter admitted stamping the ballot of at least one voter – we don’t know how many – at the check-in table," Mohr said.

Allison, who is a Walton supporter, said it appeared the election inspector might have made a mistake. She said she perceived no ill-intent from the woman.

“It didn’t strike me as anything covert or malicious," she said. "She was very open about it. I got the sense that she did what she thought she was supposed to do.”

The total number of prestamped ballots given to voters could not be higher than 50, Mohr said. That's how many ballots had been cast at that polling site when the Board of Elections was alerted to the problem.

Still, Mohr said elections inspectors at the Belle Center on Maryland Street erred in allowing stamps created for Brown's write-in campaign to be placed at the check-in tables of the polling place.