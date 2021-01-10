Pilarski announces run for reelection to Cheektowaga Town Board

Cheektowaga Town Board member Brian Pilarski announced Sunday that he will run for reelection. He has been endorsed by the Cheektowaga Democratic Committee.

Pilarski joined the board in 2018 after winning a special election to serve out the remainder of the term of James P. Rogowski, who was forced to resign after pleading guilty to charges in a domestic violence incident.

Pilarski gave up his post as president of the Maryvale School Board to take the seat on the Town Board.

A resident of Cheektowaga since 2010 and father of three, he is executive director of the Seneca-Babcock Community Association. He was honored in 2017 with a Business First 40 Under 40 Award.

In making his announcement, Pilarski cited his advocacy for programs for youth and recreation, veterans and senior citizens, as well as his efforts to improve transparency in town government.

“Through my social media, I have kept residents informed on what it is I am working on ... and how I vote,” he said. “We may not always agree, but folks will always know where I stand and why.”

