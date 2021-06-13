Pigeon postpones appearance on Buffalo radio talk show

G. Steven Pigeon's appearance on a Buffalo radio talk show has been postponed indefinitely, the host of the show said Sunday night.

Pigeon, the former Erie County Democratic Party chairman and lobbyist who is awaiting sentencings in state and federal court, was to appear at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Tony Farina radio show on WEBR, 1440 AM.

On the advice of legal advisers, Pigeon has decided to postpone his appearance indefinitely, but he does plan to appear sometime in the future, Farina said.

Pigeon has been awaiting sentencing since 2018, after he took guilty pleas in federal and state courts. The guilty pleas followed investigations by the FBI, the State Attorney General's office and other agencies into alleged political crimes.

Leonard Lenihan, another former Democratic Party chairman of Erie County, will take Pigeon's place this week, Farina said.

