 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pecoraro, Common Council president, announces run for North Tonawanda mayor
0 comments

Pecoraro, Common Council president, announces run for North Tonawanda mayor

Support this work for $1 a month
North Tonawanda City Hall

North Tonawanda City Hall. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Robert E. Pecoraro, who last month became president of the North Tonawanda Common Council, announced late Wednesday that he's running for mayor.

Pecoraro, a Republican who lost a race for an Assembly seat last year, is the first candidate to announce a bid to succeed Mayor Arthur G. Pappas, 76, who is not running for re-election.

Robert Pecoraro

North Tonawanda Alderman Robert E. Pecoraro

The city received a negative state financial audit last year and recently borrowed money to pay its bills.

"We have to be very vigilant overall in moving forward fiscally, and I'm the right guy for it," said Pecoraro, an alderman at large since 2014, who voted against this year's tax increase.

Pecoraro, 62, retired in 2012 from the Air Force as a colonel who saw active duty in Grenada, El Salvador, South Korea and the Persian Gulf.

He also is president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas and of the Western New York Military Officers Association, and is chairman of the Niagara Community Action Program.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Huge changes in society needed to help Earth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News