Pecoraro, Common Council president, announces run for North Tonawanda mayor

Robert E. Pecoraro, who last month became president of the North Tonawanda Common Council, announced late Wednesday that he's running for mayor.

Pecoraro, a Republican who lost a race for an Assembly seat last year, is the first candidate to announce a bid to succeed Mayor Arthur G. Pappas, 76, who is not running for re-election.

The city received a negative state financial audit last year and recently borrowed money to pay its bills.

"We have to be very vigilant overall in moving forward fiscally, and I'm the right guy for it," said Pecoraro, an alderman at large since 2014, who voted against this year's tax increase.

Pecoraro, 62, retired in 2012 from the Air Force as a colonel who saw active duty in Grenada, El Salvador, South Korea and the Persian Gulf.

He also is president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas and of the Western New York Military Officers Association, and is chairman of the Niagara Community Action Program.

