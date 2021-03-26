Party strategies surface in petition filings; sheriff and mayor races feature crowded fields

For more than a decade, Erie County Republicans faced criticism for failing to field candidates in uber-Democratic Buffalo – hoping to keep Democratic turnout lower in the city – to bolster their countywide candidates counting on votes from the GOP-friendly suburbs.

But as designating petitions for the 2021 elections arrived at the Board of Elections Friday, some Republicans now accuse Democrats of the same trick. Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. is leading the charge, pointing to at least two suburban contests for County Legislature with no Democratic candidate.

"It appears the Democrats are trying to suppress the suburban vote to help their candidates for comptroller and sheriff," said Mychajliw, who will not run for reelection this year in favor of the Hamburg supervisor contest. "It's the height of hypocrisy for Democratic Party bosses to work to suppress the suburban vote. It's as clear as day what they're trying to do."

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said Mychajliw's assertions "make no sense" because Democrats are running candidates in many Republican areas.

"We have full slates in almost every town," he said. "If we tried to suppress votes the way they do, we just wouldn't run candidates there."