Party flip-flops, loyalty to Trump dominate GOP contest for Erie County sheriff

"Don't be fooled by Garcia," the flier proclaims. "He's a Never-Trump Democrat in disguise."

How long each candidate has proclaimed their loyalty to the Republican Party now dominates an increasingly competitive – and negative – primary contest. Healy-Case insists that Garcia could attract no attention among Democrats as a sheriff hopeful – so he joined the Republicans.

Garcia has no history with the party, she says, and produced her own research showing he voted in the 2016 Democratic primary for president. That can only mean, she concluded, that Garcia voted for Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders – the two Democratic contestants.

Garcia, meanwhile, says he voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, and for "none of the above" in the Democratic primary – even though New York has no such option on the ballot. Though he went to the polls that April 2016 day to vote in a primary featuring only Clinton and Sanders, he says he cast his ballot for neither.

Healy-Case doesn't buy it.

"There were only two candidates – Hillary or Bernie – so he voted for one of them," she countered. "Who else did he vote for? Mickey Mouse?"