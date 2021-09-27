Parties agree to Niagara Falls City Council debate

An agreement between Niagara Falls' Democratic and Republican parties has resulted in a scheduled public debate among the six candidates for City Council.

A joint news release Monday said the session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Niagara Falls High School auditorium. Voters may attend or watch the livestream on the school's YouTube channel.

The moderator will be David Taylor of Niagara University. Questioners will be businessman Russell Petrozzi, a Niagara Falls Board of Education member; Samika Sullivan, director of the Packard Road Community Center; Brian Archie, chairman of the city Human Rights Commission and team coordinator of the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative; and NFHS student Jaemara Sturdivant.

Candidates for the three available Council seats are Republicans Traci Bax and David Zajac; Democrats James Abbondanza, Colin Ligammari, and Donta Myles; and James Perry, running as an independent.

"Both committees support a bipartisan forum in which candidates can answer questions our residents have been asking," the joint statement said.

