Pappas proposes 2.5% tax levy increase in North Tonawanda

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas presented the North Tonawanda Common Council with a $40.1 million proposed budget for 2022 that carries a 2.5% property tax levy increase.

Pappas said the proposed increase was less than the tax cap, although the Council recently voted in advance to allow the city to exceed the state-determined cap.

"This is always my administration's last resort," Pappas said of the tax increase. "There are no cuts to any city services or city personnel."

He proposed increasing the tax rate by 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, to $14.54. Pappas, who leaves office Dec. 31, said the tax bill on a home assessed at $100,000 would rise by $25.09 next year, if his budget is adopted as-is.

Spending in the budget rises 3.75% over this year's version.

Also Tuesday, the Council confirmed Pappas' promotion of Robert DePaolo from electrical inspector and code enforcer to chief building inspector, replacing the retired Cosimo R. Capozzi. DePaolo's salary will be $73,738.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.