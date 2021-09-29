 Skip to main content
Pappas proposes 2.5% tax levy increase in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda City Hall

North Tonawanda City Hall

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas presented the North Tonawanda Common Council with a $40.1 million proposed budget for 2022 that carries a 2.5% property tax levy increase.

Pappas said the proposed increase was less than the tax cap, although the Council recently voted in advance to allow the city to exceed the state-determined cap.

Arthur Pappas

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas.

"This is always my administration's last resort," Pappas said of the tax increase. "There are no cuts to any city services or city personnel."

He proposed increasing the tax rate by 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, to $14.54. Pappas, who leaves office Dec. 31, said the tax bill on a home assessed at $100,000 would rise by $25.09 next year, if his budget is adopted as-is.

Spending in the budget rises 3.75% over this year's version.

Also Tuesday, the Council confirmed Pappas' promotion of Robert DePaolo from electrical inspector and code enforcer to chief building inspector, replacing the retired Cosimo R. Capozzi. DePaolo's salary will be $73,738.

