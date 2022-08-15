Paladino, Langworthy spar over finances, Planned Parenthood lease

The GOP primary battle for the 23rd Congressional District was all about money Monday – where it's going and where it's hiding.

Endorsed candidate Nick Langworthy added to the increasingly bitter feud by again accusing opponent Carl Paladino of failure to observe House of Representatives rules requiring disclosure of his personal finances æ now more than a month overdue. Paladino, head of the Ellicott Development firm with vast real estate holdings across New York State, has claimed House officials granted an extension for filing the required forms that outline his income and investment sources.

Both candidates convened Monday news conferences to air their complaints, with Langworthy kicking off the dueling sessions at his Clarence headquarters. He claimed "zero evidence" that Paladino has been granted any extension or grace period.

"He doesn't want you to know about his business arrangements," Langworthy said. "He's hiding behind his empire and he is refusing to comply with the law – and I believe that voters have a right to know where your money is coming from. And I submitted my form right away because I have nothing to hide."

Langworthy said Paladino's failure to file is important because "he's using a vast real estate empire to fund his campaign." He accused his opponent of not disclosing any potential campaign payments to his own real estate company for use of facilities.

"He's trying to use his largesse to the tune of $1.5 million to buy this election," Langworthy said. "And I think I've come across why Carl Paladino may be unwilling to disclose his personal finances other than the fact he doesn't want you to know that he takes a tremendous sum of funds from government entities, which would cut against his narrative and the person that he has manufactured himself to be."

As he has for weeks, Paladino said again Monday that his company's finances are extremely complicated and that it has taken this long to sort out the required information. He did not address that his opponents have met the requirements and insisted he will file before the Aug. 23 primary election.

"Momentarily," he answered during a Monday news conference in Ellicott Square when asked his plans for filing.

"We have a very big portfolio of properties and it's taken time for our people to put it together," he added.

Langworthy first raised Paladino's failure to comply with House rules on Aug. 1, asking why voters should trust a candidate who ignores reporting requirements. The Paladino campaign said at the time the delay occurred because the House clerk had "failed to supply this campaign with login credentials," and that it would soon comply.

Paladino on two occasions since then has blamed the complexity of his finances for the delay.

Langworthy on Monday also accused Paladino of betraying his pro-life credentials by renting one of his Niagara Falls properties to Planned Parenthood. He noted Paladino addressed the same charge while running for governor in 2010.

"Carl Paladino has continued to take a check every single month from Planned Parenthood to line his pocket, as well as to renew their leases, undoubtedly," Langworthy said. "I would not take a red cent from Planned Parenthood, but if I'm elected, I'm going to make sure they don't get a red cent of your federal tax dollars. This issue is something that will come before our desks in Congress, and voters cannot trust Carl Paladino because he has a personal financial interest in ensuring that they (Planned Parenthood) remain open and they remain viable."

Paladino, meanwhile, seemed ready for the Langworthy blast at his event. He labeled his opponent's Planned Parenthood contention "another lie," because Ellicott Development assumed the lease at purchase of the property several years ago.

"We were stuck with the lease," he said. "It's very unfortunate that Nick wants to play with words and take advantage of the situation."

Paladino also emphasized new endorsements from 14 elected officials in the 23rd District, and introduced Fulton County Republican Chairwoman Sue McNeil at his news conference. As reported by The Buffalo News, McNeil has been outspoken in criticizing Langworthy for seeking donations for his campaign and earning $150,000 annually as chairman, insisting he should be concentrating on electing the party's statewide ticket. She called Langworthy "a bully."

Paladino said he expects McNeil to serve as the next statewide leader "after Nick goes down in flames."