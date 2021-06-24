Paladino convening business leaders to urge Brown write-in campaign

Business leaders from throughout Western New York are urging Byron W. Brown to run a write-in campaign for mayor of Buffalo following his Tuesday defeat by India B. Walton in the Democratic primary.

Carl P. Paladino, the Buffalo developer and one time Brown critic who now solidly backs the mayor, said he is hosting a meeting tonight to coalesce business support behind an uphill effort that would require significant money and organization to accomplish. Paladino said the effort stems from concern within the business community that Walton's socialist philosophies will deter further investment in the city's recent revitalization.

Buffalo developers who backed Brown face prospect of very different mayor "The business community and the development community can sustain anything that's out there, because that's what a businessman does," developer Douglas Jemal said.

"There is a lot of pressure from the business community for him to say 'yes,' " said Paladino, noting that some believe "there is nothing in her background that qualifies her for the job."

"We know him well; he runs a good government," he added. "He runs a straight show and deserves another term."

Brown spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge was not available for comment. But other sources are aware of this evening's meeting that was convened by Paladino, who would not discuss who is attending. But others point to well-known developers, as well as different community members urging Brown to mobilize his considerable forces to educate voters on how to write in his name on Nov. 2.