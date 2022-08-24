Paladino concedes: 'It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life'

Republican Carl Paladino issued a statement today that appears to concede he lost the Republican primary in the 23rd Congressional District to Nick Langworthy, the state Republican chairman.

"It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life," said Paladino, the Buffalo developer whose campaign was beset by his public comments about Hitler and his suggestion during an interview that Attorney General Merrick Garland should be executed.

“I am truly blessed with the greatest family and friends in the world. Western New York is my home, and I am humbled by the voters who turned out to support me. My story is proof that the American dream is possible," Paladino said in the statement released by his campaign.

He thanked Assemblyman David DiPietro, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, former Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard and Rep. Elise Stefanik for their friendship and support during the race.

"I am forever grateful for this community. I will always advocate for Western New York," Paladino said.

According to unofficial results, Langworthy leads Paladino by 1,992 votes with 99.7% of the vote counted.

Paladino had declined to concede Tuesday night, and his campaign spokesman Vish Burra had said that the campaign would take today to address irregularities in voting.