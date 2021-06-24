Paladino calling on business leaders to urge Byron Brown write-in campaign

Walton said in a statement that she was looking forward to working with developers.

"This people-powered administration is coming into office to serve all of Buffalo, and that includes our local business community," she said. "We are open to working with anyone who is truly invested in creating a brighter future for our beloved City of Good Neighbors."

Paladino said that any revived effort must include new campaign management that would also require a significant fundraising component. Brown's primary campaign against Walton, which most observers labeled "low key," must be revamped into a high-energy affair, Paladino said.

"We want him to get the best advice on how to do a write-in campaign," he said

Walton beat Brown by about 52% to 45% in Tuesday's primary, which drew about 21,000 of Buffalo's approximately 100,000 registered Democrats to the polls. The mayor's campaign has been criticized for failing to energize his traditional supporters – especially in his East Side home base.

He also ran only positive television and direct mail advertising, largely ignored Walton and refused to debate. Paladino said he and a host of other business leaders will urge the mayor to revamp his next effort to concentrate on Walton's policy proposals.