Outgoing NT mayor to appoint new city judge as Alexander resigns

A North Tonawanda attorney may find a judge's black robe under his or her Christmas tree, courtesy of outgoing Mayor Arthur G. Pappas.

Pappas said Friday he intends to appoint a new part-time City Court judge, after Judge Katherine D. Alexander resigned the $95,000-a-year post, effective Dec. 17. The Republican mayor leaves office at the end of the year, to be replaced by Democrat Austin J. Tylec.

The appointment for a six-year term does not require Common Council confirmation.

Niagara County Attorney Claude A. Joerg said Alexander has accepted his offer to become first assistant county attorney, a part-time post that paid $83,792 this year. In 2022, that slot will pay $85,468.

Joerg's first assistant since 2018, John J. Ottaviano of Lockport, takes office Jan. 1 as an elected County Court judge. Alexander already was an assistant county attorney, earning $41,878 this year.

For the rest of 2021, according to county Public Information Officer Kevin D. Schuler, Ottaviano and Alexander have swapped positions in the county attorney's office.

