Outgoing NT mayor to appoint new city judge as Alexander resigns
North Tonawanda City Hall

North Tonawanda City Hall

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

A North Tonawanda attorney may find a judge's black robe under his or her Christmas tree, courtesy of outgoing Mayor Arthur G. Pappas.

Pappas said Friday he intends to appoint a new part-time City Court judge, after Judge Katherine D. Alexander resigned the $95,000-a-year post, effective Dec. 17. The Republican mayor leaves office at the end of the year, to be replaced by Democrat Austin J. Tylec.

Arthur Pappas

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas. (News file photo)

The appointment for a six-year term does not require Common Council confirmation.

Niagara County Attorney Claude A. Joerg said Alexander has accepted his offer to become first assistant county attorney, a part-time post that paid $83,792 this year. In 2022, that slot will pay $85,468.

Joerg's first assistant since 2018, John J. Ottaviano of Lockport, takes office Jan. 1 as an elected County Court judge. Alexander already was an assistant county attorney, earning $41,878 this year.

For the rest of 2021, according to county Public Information Officer Kevin D. Schuler, Ottaviano and Alexander have swapped positions in the county attorney's office.

