Outcome of Erie County sheriff race still unclear as workers tally absentee ballots

Democrat Kimberly Beaty chipped away at her deficit in the Erie County sheriff race Tuesday, but Republican John C. Garcia still held a lead as darkness fell and elections workers counted the remaining pile of mailed ballots that should decide the outcome.

When Election Day ended, Garcia led Beaty by fewer than 6,000 votes, but the race was too close to call that night when considering more than 19,000 Erie County voters had requested an absentee ballot.

About 12,650 were returned with an on-time postmark to be counted Tuesday by Republican and Democratic elections clerks.

The Board of Elections is not expected to finish counting the absentees until Wednesday, an elections official said Tuesday afternoon. After those ballots are fully counted, some 2,600 affidavit ballots – filled out by people who could not immediately prove their eligibility at a polling place – will be tallied and added to the totals.

Garcia has to take a little over 30% of the total outstanding votes to preserve his win. But he had not reached his magic number Tuesday evening as City of Buffalo ballots were being sliced open, confirmed as valid and then fed through a high-speed printer.