Outcome of Erie County sheriff race still unclear as workers tally absentee ballots

Democrat Kimberly Beaty chipped away at her deficit in the Erie County sheriff race Tuesday, but Republican John C. Garcia still held a lead as darkness fell and elections workers counted the remaining pile of mailed ballots that should decide the outcome.
When Election Day ended, Garcia led Beaty by fewer than 6,000 votes, but the race was too close to call that night when considering more than 19,000 Erie County voters had requested an absentee ballot.
About 12,650 were returned with an on-time postmark to be counted Tuesday by Republican and Democratic elections clerks.
The Board of Elections is not expected to finish counting the absentees until Wednesday, an elections official said Tuesday afternoon. After those ballots are fully counted, some 2,600 affidavit ballots – filled out by people who could not immediately prove their eligibility at a polling place – will be tallied and added to the totals.
Garcia has to take a little over 30% of the total outstanding votes to preserve his win. But he had not reached his magic number Tuesday evening as City of Buffalo ballots were being sliced open, confirmed as valid and then fed through a high-speed printer.
Beaty was expected to do well with those Buffalo absentees after winning more than 70% of the city’s in-person vote.
At about 4 p.m., Beaty had taken about 65% of the countywide total of absentees. But less than half of the more than 12,000 absentees had been processed.
Beaty and Garcia spent the bulk of their law enforcement careers with the Buffalo Police Department, and both, with their major-party support, jumped out as front-runners in the four-person field in the general election. They raised more and spent more than Ted DiNoto, a Republican who ran on an independent line, and Karen Healy-Case, who held the Conservative line but stopped campaigning after losing the GOP primary.
Representatives for both Beaty and Garcia, watched some part of the Board of Elections process Tuesday, and so did candidates or their representatives from other close races around the county.
Gilmour re-elected as a county legislator
Clarity was reached with some of those races Tuesday.
Incumbent John Gilmour, a Democrat, won a tight contest for an Erie County Legislature district that takes in parts of Buffalo, Hamburg and Lackawanna. The Board of Elections said Gilmour took about two of every three absentee ballots and defeated Republican Frank Bogulski 12,462 to 11,882 when absentees were added to in-person totals. With Gilmour’s win, Democrats retain their 7-4 Legislature majority.
Berger wins in Amherst
Democrat Jacqualine Berger came from behind Tuesday to win an Amherst Town Board seat over Republican Ray Herman after she captured twice as many absentee ballots as him.
Berger grabbed 1,398 absentee ballot votes to finish with 13,985 votes, according to unofficial results.
Herman's 608 absentee ballot votes gave him a total of 13,376 votes, according to unofficial results.
Berger, who on election night trailed Herman by 181 votes, ended up with a 609-vote edge over Herman after the absentee ballots were counted.
She and Democrat Shawn A. Lavin both appear to have won seats as Amherst councilmembers, while Republicans Herman and Dan Rider lost.
The totals do not include 148 affidavit ballots, which still have not been counted. But those would not represent enough votes to alter the outcome.
Pilarski wins in Cheektowaga
Democrat Brian N. Pilarski emerged Tuesday as the unofficial winner of a Cheektowaga Town Board contest that was too close to call on election night.
The Board of Elections reported Pilarski gaining 512 absentee votes while Republican Vernon S. Thompson counted 205.
Combined with Election Day totals, it now appears Pilarski finished with 7,257 votes and Thompson with 6,969. The 81 affidavit ballots to be counted are too few the change the outcome.
Democrats win in Aurora
In the race for two town council seats in Aurora, Democratic candidates James F. Granville and Joseph M. McCann appear to have taken two vacancies.
Granville finished with more than 2,100 votes, according to the Board of Elections. McCann, the second-leading vote-getter, led David G. Peltan and Conor W. Schneider by just a few dozen votes.
Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner, who also is the Democratic elections commissioner, tweeted that the Granville and McCann victories give Democrats a town board majority in Aurora.