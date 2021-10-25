Orchard Park supervisor, council up for grabs as board upsizes to five

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Risman has more than 30 years experience in municipal law, including serving as corporation counsel for the City of Buffalo and as town attorney for various municipalities. He also has helped train town officials and taught a course on local government at the University at Buffalo Law School.

"There was a need for improving the functioning of town government and I thought I could help the town with my expertise," he said.

Liberti was appointed deputy supervisor after Keem resigned, allowing him to conduct Town Board meetings and to sign town checks and other documents. He said he is a big believer in bringing small businesses to town.

"I would link up with the economic development committee in the Chamber of Commerce to bring those businesses here," he said.

Mombrea, a member of the town Planning Board, said her biggest goal is to maintain and improve the quality of life for residents.

"As an attorney for family-owned companies, I have real world experience in understanding how our codes and our procedures impact businesses," she said. "As a litigator, I have formal mediation training and significant experience in negotiation and settlement, which are important skills in a time when we should be seeking to work together."