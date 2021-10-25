Orchard Park supervisor, council up for grabs as board upsizes to five

The Orchard Park Town Board is up for grabs this election.
The three-member board is upsizing to five members Jan. 1, and with the resignation last year of Supervisor Patrick Keem, there has been one Democrat and one Republican serving on the board.
GOP Councilman Eugene L. Majchrzak, who has been carrying out the day-to-day duties of supervisor this year, wants to make it official, and is seeking the top spot.
Daniel Teplesky, a retired school superintendent, is the Democratic candidate for supervisor.
Two four-year seats and one two-year post on the Town Board also will be filled this year. Democratic candidates are Michael B. Risman, Mary M. Penn and former Supervisor Janis A. Colarusso. Also running are Republicans Joseph C. Liberti, Juila C. Mombrea and Scott Honer.
While Republicans have long had the majority on the board – if not a monopoly on the council seats – the number of Democrats and Republicans in town is almost even. The GOP holds a 35% to 34% edge in enrollment, while 21% of voters are not registered with any party.
Majchrzak, who also has the Conservative line, has been on the Town Board for 12 years, and said his objective has always been to preserve and enhance the safe, orderly and beautiful town. His background and training is as a civil engineer.
"Consequently, much of my time in the office has been spent shepherding infrastructure projects," he said. "Rebuilding the Green Lake dam, solving the Bussendorfer flooding nightmare and the sewer relining program are among the proudest accomplishments."
And he said, "If you're looking for a superficial back slapper, I'm not your guy. But if you want someone who works hard, covers all the bases, keeps your best interests in mind, I am your guy."
Majchrzak's tentative 2022 budget would increase the tax levy 1.87%.
Teplesky's biggest issue is budgeting and taxes. As superintendent of Monticello public schools in Sullivan County, he oversaw an $80 million budget and and nine unions. He also owned a poultry distribution company in Allegany County for 18 years.
Teplesky, who is endorsed by the Working Families Party, said the town needs to develop five-year budgeting to help with planning expenses.
"The biggest issue is the tax cap," he said, adding that taxes went up 23% in five years, when the cap went up 8%.
He said the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail needs to move forward, and he said the town should know what is going on in negotiations over the Buffalo Bills stadium.
"We should be at the table, and we're not," Teplesky said.
Risman has more than 30 years experience in municipal law, including serving as corporation counsel for the City of Buffalo and as town attorney for various municipalities. He also has helped train town officials and taught a course on local government at the University at Buffalo Law School.
"There was a need for improving the functioning of town government and I thought I could help the town with my expertise," he said.
Liberti was appointed deputy supervisor after Keem resigned, allowing him to conduct Town Board meetings and to sign town checks and other documents. He said he is a big believer in bringing small businesses to town.
"I would link up with the economic development committee in the Chamber of Commerce to bring those businesses here," he said.
Mombrea, a member of the town Planning Board, said her biggest goal is to maintain and improve the quality of life for residents.
"As an attorney for family-owned companies, I have real world experience in understanding how our codes and our procedures impact businesses," she said. "As a litigator, I have formal mediation training and significant experience in negotiation and settlement, which are important skills in a time when we should be seeking to work together."
Penn, an attorney for more than 20 years, said she also brings extensive community board and service to town government. She would keep taxes under the tax cap, would increase transparency and accountability in town government, transform the planning process and is in favor of the rail trail.
"Not only does the trail provide a safe, unique recreation option for residents, but it will also be an economic asset by connecting neighborhoods with small businesses in the village," Penn said.
Honer and Colarusso are running for the two-year council position.
Honer, a credit and financial services manager, said the town needs to invest in modernizing its infrastructure. He opposes having marijuana dispensaries in the town and would work to enhance new business startups.
"I will leverage my skills to drive fiscal responsibility and continue this year’s success at keeping the tax levy below 2% in the future," he said.
Colarusso said she kept taxes under the tax cap the four years she was supervisor, and she pledged to do it again as a councilwoman. She favors having marijuana dispensaries for the revenue they could bring to the town. She also said she wants to improve the relationship between employees and the Town Board and would work hard to pay off the bonds for the $22 million community center.
"The people of Orchard Park are worthy of a community center, but not a bill like that," she said.
All the Democratic candidates are endorsed by the Working Families Party except Colarusso. All the Republican candidates are also on the Conservative Party line.