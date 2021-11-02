Orchard Park Republicans win all Town Board seats

Republicans will remain in control of the Orchard Park Town Board with the election of Eugene L. Majchrzak as supervisor and three Council members.
Majchrzak, a councilman for 12 years, will lead an upsized board of five members with the addition of two Council positions. Democrat Daniel Teplesky, a retired school superintendent, lost his bid to lead the town.
Republicans Joseph C. Liberti and Julia C. Mombrea beat Democrats Michael B. Risman and Mary M. Penn for the four-year seats. Republican Scott Honer beat former Democratic Supervisor Janis A. Colarusso for the two-year term.