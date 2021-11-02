 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orchard Park Republicans win all Town Board seats
0 comments

Orchard Park Republicans win all Town Board seats

Support this work for $1 a month

Republicans will remain in control of the Orchard Park Town Board with the election of Eugene L. Majchrzak as supervisor and three Council members.

Majchrzak, a councilman for 12 years, will lead an upsized board of five members with the addition of two Council positions. Democrat Daniel Teplesky, a retired school superintendent, lost his bid to lead the town.

Republicans Joseph C. Liberti and Julia C. Mombrea beat Democrats Michael B. Risman and Mary M. Penn for the four-year seats. Republican Scott Honer beat former Democratic Supervisor Janis A. Colarusso for the two-year term.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News