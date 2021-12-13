'O' my! Filling in candidate's middle initial changes outcome in Lewiston race

Niagara Conservatives endorse Democratic chairman John O. Jacoby Jr. was included among 85 endorsements for local offices, released Monday by Conservative Chairman William L. Ross.

Boddecker acknowledged he was criticized for not campaigning much.

"There's a little bit of mudslinging going on out there. I got told you're going to have put your big boy pants on, and that's the way it is," Boddecker said. "I did have interest in the run. ... I was a firm believer that you live in this community and you give back."

Boddecker was the top vote-getter in the June Republican primary, polling 373 votes. Incumbent Robin Morreale won the GOP nomination for the second available seat with 331 votes, while Edward Lilly polled 256.

"You give people a choice, not have it be an election that has been fixed. Why vote?" Boddecker asked. "I hate non-elections. I don't like not having a choice, so that's why I did what I did. Honestly, I was more successful than I thought I was going to be."

In the general election, Morreale was the leader with 2,078 votes as of Election Day, while Boddecker had 1,298 votes and Jacoby had 1,219, counting both early and Election Day ballots.

When absentee and affidavit votes were opened, Boddecker's lead for the second board seat shrank from 79 votes to 19 votes, but he still seemed to have defeated Jacoby.