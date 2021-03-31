North Tonawanda voters face a full slate of Council candidates

Longtime 3rd Ward Alderman Eric M. Zadzilka is not running for re-election.

Evans is a registered nurse and chairwoman of the board of the Homeless Alliance of Western New York.

“Year after year the city has hemorrhaged money, drained its coffers, and when New York State stepped in and warned the Council, the majority attacked their assessment as ‘politically motivated,’” Evans said. “What our city leadership needs is better communication and common-sense governing.”

Her opponent, Loncar, holds a managerial post at Sumitomo Rubber.

"I believe in fiscal responsibility," he said. "I believe it is imperative that we continue to develop our city and make it as attractive an environment as possible for businesses. I also understand the need to balance economic interests and environmental interests."

Schmigel, seeking his second term, is a CVS drugstore manager. He said the city's financial condition is improving, and the city's short-term borrowing in February was "suggested as best practice by the State Comptroller’s Office, and (was) by no means a cry for help."