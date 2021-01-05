 Skip to main content
North Tonawanda, Niagara Falls name new Council leaders
Robert Pecoraro

North Tonawanda Alderman at Large Robert E. Pecoraro (Contributed photo)

Alderman at Large Robert E. Pecoraro was elected the new president of the North Tonawanda Common Council at its meeting Monday night.

Pecoraro, a Republican who lost a bid for an Assembly seat in November, succeeds 3rd Ward Alderman Eric M. Zadzilka in the position. Both are Republicans.

Pecoraro, 62, a retired Air Force colonel, was first appointed to the Council in February 2015.

"I think I'll be more hands-on because I'm retired and I can spend more time at City Hall," Pecoraro said.

tompkins

Niagara Falls Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins

In Niagara Falls, GOP Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins was elected Council chairman at the reorganizational meeting. He succeeds Councilman Christopher P. Voccio by a unanimous vote, except for his own abstention.

Tompkins, 58, was first elected to the Council in 2015. He works for H.W. Bryk & Sons, a plumbing, heating and cooling contractor.

"I believe that I can bring something different, a different philosophy, and I believe that I work well with my fellow Council members and the administration," Tompkins said.

