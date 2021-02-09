North Tonawanda Mayor Pappas won't run for reelection

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas announced Tuesday that he will not run for reelection this year.

Pappas, a Republican who served 17 years on the North Tonawanda Board of Education and was chairman of the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees for nine years, had been an alderman for two weeks when his Council colleagues picked him in December 2014 to succeed Robert G. Ortt, who had just been elected a state senator.

Pappas was elected to a two-year term in 2015 and a four-year term in 2017.

"He's the longest-serving mayor in North Tonawanda since Betty Hoffman," said Niagara County GOP Chairman Richard L. Andres Jr.

Hoffman served from 1980-92.

"I have always been proud of my contributions to my community through teaching, youth programs, as a school board member, among many other volunteer activities, but there was a time to move on from each of those positions, and now it's time to move on from the office of mayor," Pappas said in a statement.

