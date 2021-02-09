 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Tonawanda Mayor Pappas won't run for reelection
0 comments

North Tonawanda Mayor Pappas won't run for reelection

Support this work for $1 a month
Arthur Pappas

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas. (News file photo)

 By photography by studiozphoto.com

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas announced Tuesday that he will not run for reelection this year.

Pappas, a Republican who served 17 years on the North Tonawanda Board of Education and was chairman of the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees for nine years, had been an alderman for two weeks when his Council colleagues picked him in December 2014 to succeed Robert G. Ortt, who had just been elected a state senator.

Pappas was elected to a two-year term in 2015 and a four-year term in 2017.

"He's the longest-serving mayor in North Tonawanda since Betty Hoffman," said Niagara County GOP Chairman Richard L. Andres Jr.

Hoffman served from 1980-92.

"I have always been proud of my contributions to my community through teaching, youth programs, as a school board member, among many other volunteer activities, but there was a time to move on from each of those positions, and now it's time to move on from the office of mayor," Pappas said in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

New North Tonawanada mayor is a familiar face
Local News

New North Tonawanada mayor is a familiar face

  • Updated

NORTH TONAWANDA – After weeks of interviews and speculation, the North Tonawanda Common Council made its choice Tuesday night, appointing Alderman-At-Large Arthur G. Pappas as North Tonawanda’s interim mayor. Pappas will replace current mayor and State Senator-elect Robert G. Ortt on Jan. 1, as Ortt moves into his new role in Albany. Ortt submitted his resignation as mayor effective

North Tonawanda’s longtime ambassador becomes its mayor
Local News

North Tonawanda’s longtime ambassador becomes its mayor

  • Updated

NORTH TONAWANDA – Arthur G. Pappas stepped into the role of North Tonawanda mayor on Jan. 1, but his role as a city leader started decades ago. Pappas, 70, was born in North Tonawanda and raised in North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda, attending high school in both cities. A veteran teacher who had served on the North

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News