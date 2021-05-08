North Tonawanda committee to consider City Charter changes

Former Mayor David J. Burgio, former City Judge William R. Lewis and retired City Engineer Dale W. Marshall are among the members of a City Charter review committee chosen by North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas.

Daniel E. Brick, who lost to Burgio in the 2001 mayoral election, also is part of the 11-member committee, from which current officeholders and candidates were intentionally excluded.

"I'm trying to keep it as neutral or bipartisan as we can," Pappas said. "I've got some people from the legal area, some people representing business, some ordinary residents."

Other members of the panel are Mitchell Banas, Scott DePaolo, Lou DalPorto, Deborah Dexheimer, Cindy Oberjosh, Jay Shepherd and Amy Sileo.

"They will be pretty much on their own to study the present charter, review it and come up with recommendations for changes or leaving it alone, or rewriting the whole thing," Pappas said.

Any changes the committee recommends will need the approval of the Common Council and of the city's voters in a referendum.

