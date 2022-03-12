North Tonawanda asks for $30 million in emergency aid to repair sewer plant

"Then we have the pipes in our carbon filter building. The most notable ones are 30-inch diameter pipes that are suspended 20 feet in the air," Koepsell said. "They're carbon steel pipes that corrode from the inside out because of the hydrogen sulfide in the water from sewage treatment."

Democratic Assemblyman William Conrad's office sent reporters a 10-second video clip, which it said was shot March 4, showing a leak from an overhead pipe.

Koepsell said the pipes either need to be replaced with plastic or "slip-lined" with new pipes inside the old ones. Either way, the price tag is $3 million to $4 million.

"Having seen firsthand the deteriorating condition of the plant – and fearing for the health and safety of its workers, our residents and our waterways – I know these repairs cannot wait any longer, nor can North Tonawanda’s taxpayers bear the full burden of their cost," Conrad said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We need major electrical upgrades to the plant," Koepsell said. "There is no backup power for that sewage treatment plant, so if we ever were to have a major power outage during a rain event, there is nothing that prevents water from backing up into the sewer system and into people's homes in North Tonawanda, and a lot of people don't know that."