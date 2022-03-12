North Tonawanda asks for $30 million in emergency aid to repair sewer plant

North Tonawanda's wastewater treatment plant could fail at any moment, the mayor and the plant superintendent say.
Politicians of both parties appealed this week to Gov. Kathy Hochul for an emergency allocation of $30 million from the state's American Rescue Plan funds to make needed repairs.
But there was also partisan finger-pointing between Mayor Austin J. Tylec, a Democrat who took office Jan. 1, and his Republican critics over who is to blame for the situation becoming so urgent.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation flagged the plant for violations in 2020, and did so again in 2021, because the city didn't do anything about the 2020 violations, according to Jason Koepsell, the city water and wastewater superintendent.
"We had a digester fail in 2020 that needs to be rebuilt. That would be the first thing. That would cost about $2.5 million," Koepsell said.
When the digester, which processes sewage solids, failed, sewer gas blew a hatch off the roof of the digester building, causing sludge to pour onto the ground, Koepsell said.
The superintendent said the DEC wants the building demolished and replaced, possibly with a system that uses sewer gas to produce electricity and power the plant.
"Then we have the pipes in our carbon filter building. The most notable ones are 30-inch diameter pipes that are suspended 20 feet in the air," Koepsell said. "They're carbon steel pipes that corrode from the inside out because of the hydrogen sulfide in the water from sewage treatment."
Democratic Assemblyman William Conrad's office sent reporters a 10-second video clip, which it said was shot March 4, showing a leak from an overhead pipe.
Koepsell said the pipes either need to be replaced with plastic or "slip-lined" with new pipes inside the old ones. Either way, the price tag is $3 million to $4 million.
"Having seen firsthand the deteriorating condition of the plant – and fearing for the health and safety of its workers, our residents and our waterways – I know these repairs cannot wait any longer, nor can North Tonawanda’s taxpayers bear the full burden of their cost," Conrad said.
"We need major electrical upgrades to the plant," Koepsell said. "There is no backup power for that sewage treatment plant, so if we ever were to have a major power outage during a rain event, there is nothing that prevents water from backing up into the sewer system and into people's homes in North Tonawanda, and a lot of people don't know that."
The plant also needs new 40-million- to 55-million-gallon pumps, which date to 1978. "They do work, but they are in rough shape," Koepsell said.
Koepsell, a veteran sewer plant employee, was appointed superintendent by former GOP Mayor Arthur G. Pappas in January 2021, upon the retirement of William M. Davignon, a former Democratic Niagara County legislator and longtime city sewer staffer.
In an interview, Tylec said the administrations of Pappas and his predecessor, Robert G. Ortt, along with the perennially Republican-controlled Common Council, didn't do enough to maintain the sewer plant.
"This is me being reactive because they weren't proactive 10-plus years ago," Tylec said.
Ortt, mayor from 2010 to 2014, is now the leader of the State Senate's Republican minority.
He issued a statement calling for the state aid, as did Conrad, who joined Tylec for a Friday news conference at the plant.
“It’s disappointing that new Mayor Austin Tylec is already pointing fingers rather than finding solutions to the challenges facing North Tonawanda," Ortt's spokeswoman, Katy Delgado, said in an emailed statement.
"Sen. Ortt is happy to assist with the city’s request to access emergency funds to improve aging infrastructure," Delgado said.
Robert E. Pecoraro, the Republican Council president, said the city started a capital improvement plan several years ago to assist the plant. Koepsell said the first phase of that plan is under construction.