North Country's Stefanik rises in GOP leadership

A week later, Cheney joined nine other House Republicans in voting to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the riot. And ever since, Cheney – while serving in a job where she was supposed to craft messaging for rank-and-file House Republicans – has continued challenging the former president.

The night before Republicans voted to oust her, for example, Cheney stood on the House floor and said: “I will not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

Many House Republicans were both in no mood to discuss Cheney or their vote to replace her on Friday. One by one they walked past reporters, refusing to answer questions.

Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, stopped briefly to sing Stefanik's praises.

"She's been very helpful to me in adjusting," said Jacobs, who joined the House last July after a special election. "She certainly was supportive of me when I when I first got in and really wanted to get on the Agriculture Committee."

With that, Jacobs slipped into the meeting where Stefanik was elected. He could not be found afterward and did not return a call placed through his press secretary.

