No matter who wins, Niagara Falls will have 3 Council newcomers

An era of political transition is certain in Niagara Falls as a result of the Nov. 2 City Council election.
None of the six candidates on the ballot, nor a seventh seeking write-in votes, has served in elective office before.
But they agree that crime and the run-down condition of the city's residential areas are the main issues and the biggest challenges facing the winners.
Unlike most area cities, Niagara Falls does not use Council districts. The top three vote-getters citywide will win four-year terms on the five-member Council, replacing three incumbents who didn't seek re-election.
Two of them, Democrat William Kennedy II and Republican Christopher P. Voccio, are running against each other for a Niagara County Legislature seat.
The third, Democrat Andrew P. Touma, resigned earlier this year. Frank A. Soda, his appointed successor, didn't enter the campaign.
Although Democrats have a lopsided enrollment advantage, Republicans have done well in recent Council races, thanks to the format of electing multiple candidates in a citywide contest.
In fact, the GOP had a 3-2 Council majority until Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins quit the party and reaffiliated as an independent after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Nov. 2 field includes Democrats Donta L. Myles, James M. Abbondanza and Colin G. Ligammari; Republicans Traci L. Bax and David J. Zajac; James M. Perry, a Democrat running on an independent line; and unaffiliated John J. Restaino, the write-in candidate.
Myles, past president of the Niagara Falls Peacemakers, a group that tries to quell violence, said he is a believer in the effectiveness of community groups to help solve problems like crime.
"People who are closer to the problem are closer to the solution," said Myles, 43, who finished last in a four-way Council race in 2019.
He works as a street coordinator with Pinnacle Community Services, assisting homeless people ages 12 to 24.
"I consider myself to be a voice and bridge for the community," said Myles, the only Black candidate. "I believe in collaboration."
"I'll rock the boat," said Abbondanza, 46, who vowed to oppose "nepotism and cronyism."
He's the president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, a group of owners of short-term rental properties.
"These days, the city's very dangerous," Abbondanza said. Besides crime, he said residents tell him they hate the city's blight, which they perceive is getting worse.
"When it comes to a dirty city, enforcement is key," he said. "It's a mix between efficiency and enlarging the manpower."
Abbondanza, an information technology consultant, said the city's effort to more strictly regulate short-term rentals is an example of misplaced priorities.
"The city's a wreck, there's so much crime, and they're spending hundreds of man-hours on something that's really a non-issue," Abbondanza said.
"Our taxes are high and our services are low," said Ligammari, 42. She said the city's streets, sidewalks and trees "are crumbling."
She is a former vice president of the short-term rental group and owner of All on Red Inc., a home renovation company.
Ligammari said the city needs to extend the tourism season to obtain more tax revenue and increase the city's tax base.
She pointed to "my experience as a small business owner – fiscal responsibility, staying within a budget." Ligammari added that she would bring a "a woman's, mom perspective to the City Council."
Ligammari is a longtime volunteer at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club and a part-time gymnastics coach.
"Crime is a real concern for pretty much everyone," said Zajac, 30, who works for the Niagara County Social Services Department and doubles as bowling coach at Erie Community College.
He lost elections for 6th District county legislator in 2013, 2015 and 2019, although he came within 50 votes of winning two years ago.
"I just can't give up on the city," Zajac said. "I believe it can turn around."
Zajac said voters tell him they want more police. He agrees, but he said occasional police blitzes have produced only temporary results.
"Even if we put more cops on the streets, we have to overcome bail reform," Zajac said.
He also said voters think the millions of dollars the city received from the Seneca Niagara Casino, before the Senecas stopped paying in 2017, had no discernible impact.
"The city's no better off than before we had it," Zajac said.
"They want to feel safe in their neighborhoods," Bax said.
She just joined Flight Centre Travel Group as a director, after spending 27 years at AAA of Western New York, where she was assistant vice president of travel operations.
"I have a wealth of managerial experience," said Bax, 49. "I have a lot of experience managing a $100 million budget, which is the same as our city budget."
Bax said voters "feel the city has become an eyesore. It's all about enforcement."
She said she would consider hiring more cops, but noted, "We have to look at how technology and equipment can improve the department."
Perry, 68, spent four years as an administrator at the Niagara Falls Water Board, following a 32-year career in human resources at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
"I've got experience in the private sector and the public sector," Perry said.
He said there's no single answer to the crime problem, but he suggested stronger block clubs would help.
"Get away from the idea of 'stitches for snitches' and tell people they have to stand up for themselves," Perry said.
He also suggested a traffic enforcement group to handle parking tickets, relieving police from that chore and perhaps bringing in more fine revenue.
Dissatisfaction with the candidates led Restaino, 50, to enter the race. "These people are just not prepared," he said.
He's a former radio personality, head of a media company, Gorillaz Inc., and the younger brother of Mayor Robert M. Restaino and City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino. But he said he's not running to help them.
"I'm not running to support anyone other than the city," he said. "I will never be controlled by parties or donors."
His platform includes creating Council districts and making city leaders speak directly to the media by abolishing the city public information officer.