No matter who wins, Niagara Falls will have 3 Council newcomers

"I just can't give up on the city," Zajac said. "I believe it can turn around."

Zajac said voters tell him they want more police. He agrees, but he said occasional police blitzes have produced only temporary results.

"Even if we put more cops on the streets, we have to overcome bail reform," Zajac said.

He also said voters think the millions of dollars the city received from the Seneca Niagara Casino, before the Senecas stopped paying in 2017, had no discernible impact.

"The city's no better off than before we had it," Zajac said.

"They want to feel safe in their neighborhoods," Bax said.

She just joined Flight Centre Travel Group as a director, after spending 27 years at AAA of Western New York, where she was assistant vice president of travel operations.

"I have a wealth of managerial experience," said Bax, 49. "I have a lot of experience managing a $100 million budget, which is the same as our city budget."

Bax said voters "feel the city has become an eyesore. It's all about enforcement."